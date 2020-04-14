Jessie Vargas to host new YouTube boxing series ‘Peleamundo’

Jessie Vargas. Photo credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Matchroom Boxing USA will launch a Spanish-language content series.

Titled “Peleamundo,” which translates to “Fightworld,” the series will be hosted by former WBO welterweight titlist Jessie Vargas and will air on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.

Vargas, who lost a unanimous decision to Mikey Garcia in his mosty recent bout on February 29, in Frisco, Texas, will interview several Spanish-speaking fighters from the Matchroom Boxing stable, including world titleholders Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, Juan Francisco Estrada and Julio Cesar Martinez. Unbeaten prospects Diego Pacheco and Alexis Espino will also be interviewed.

The 30-year-old Vargas, who resides in Las Vegas, will also interview former fighters and celebrities who follow boxing. Boxing fans could also interact with Vargas during the show.

The series is scheduled to launch this upcoming weekend and another episode will air during Cinco de Mayo Weekend. Vargas will interview fighters at Matchroom Boxing events in the United States and Mexico when boxing resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic measures are lifted.

Vargas is eager to continue providing content for the series.

“I am so excited to be part of this new series Peleamundo with Matchroom Boxing USA,” said Vargas in a release. ““There is a wealth of elite-level and rising Hispanic fighters in the Matchroom Boxing USA stable and the Latino fight fans are some of the most knowledgeable and passionate followers of our great sport. I can’t wait to bring them exclusive interviews with their favorite fighters and also get the fans on the show to answer the questions they have.

“As the show develops, I hope to be talking to some of the real greats of the game and my favorite fighters, as well as going behind the scenes at Matchroom Boxing USA shows. It’s going to be a blast!”

“I am delighted to bring Peleamundo to the Hispanic fight fans,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “There are so many fantastic fighters with a Latin flavor and I am sure that we will create some fantastic exclusive content with both the launch interviews with some of the biggest names in the game and when Jessie hits the road at our shows.

“Not only will we hear from current world champions like Juan Francisco Estrada, Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez and Julio Cesar Martinez but it is also a brilliant opportunity to introduce our young fighters like Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Marc Castro to a new audience.”

Throughout his career, which includes winning titles in two weight classes, Vargas has provided color commentary in Spanish for HBO Latino.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

THE FOUR KINGS SPECIAL

available on pre-order now at