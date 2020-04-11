Adrien Broner says coronavirus pandemic encourages him to focus ‘120%’ on boxing

Adrien Broner believes the coronavirus pandemic could encourage him to get back into shape.

The former four-division titleholder spoke to his followers on social media on Thursday.

“This sh-t is starting to get real repetitious, man. That ain’t good,” Broner said. “Once I start getting in this mode, it ain’t good for you, man. I know a lot of people are banking on me to stay in the club, keep partying, and f–k around.

“You gotta think, bro. At any given time that I get back and say ‘f–k everything, f– the club, f– the women, Instagram, Facebook, all social media’ and focus 120% on boxing, it’s over. And then not only that, just think if I go to my regular weight.”

Broner (33-4-1, 24 knockouts) has not fought since January 2019 when he was dominated by Manny Pacquiao at welterweight.

Broner, who has won titles at 130, 135, 140, and 147 pounds, is interested in fighting Devin Haney at lightweight. However, “The Problem” has had problems staying in shape and making weight for years.

Despite his troubles in and out of the ring, Broner has a solid resume and has always been willing to fight the best.

Broner also discussed his turbulent lifestyle with the fans, and blamed some of his shortcomings on getting rich too soon in life.

“I was given some ultimatums that I could not turn down,” he said. “At that time, I was young, and they were throwing all this money in my face. But there are two sides. Let’s say I would have won. Then we’d be talking differently today.

“But if I had the chance to do it all again, I would do it all the same way because all the knowledge I got, everything I learned, and the way my career went. I’m happy it went the way it went.”