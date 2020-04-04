Anthony Yarde loses grandmother to COVID-19 just days after father succumbs to virus

Anthony Yarde. Photo courtesy of Frank Warren PR

British light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde has lost his father and grandmother to the coronavirus pandemic in less than a week.

Yarde said Friday on social media that his grandmother passed away on Thursday, following his father’s sudden death on Sunday.

“We have now lost my nana to this virus,” Yarde wrote. “My dad and his mother have passed days apart. It’s serious!

“People are still going out when they don’t need to. I know there’s a lot of opinions about covid19 and I have mine, but I just know opinions ain’t worth risking your life and others. Just stay home. RIP Dad 27-3-20. RIP Nana 4-2-20. My heart really goes out to all the people suffering in different ways.”

Promoter Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, which represents Yarde, issued a statement.

“We are extremely sad to learn that Anthony Yarde has now lost his Nan to the coronavirus,” Warren said. “We can’t begin to imagine what Anthony and his family are going through and our sincere condolences go out to them. Please listen to his heartfelt personal plea, stay at home to save lives.”

Yarde, 28, is best known for pushing then-WBO light heavyweight titleholder Sergey Kovalev to the wire before succumbing to an 11th-round stoppage last August. He got back to winning ways in February, halting journeyman Diego Ramirez in two. The affable Londoner is scheduled to appear on the Daniel Dubois-Joe Joyce card on July 11, should it go ahead.