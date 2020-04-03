How can boxers benefit from the stimulus package? A boxer turned tax pro answers

No one is quite sure when pro boxing will return. Photo by Ryan Songalia

The image of star boxers living a luxurious lifestyle may be front of mind, but for the 99% or so that don’t become world champions, that isn’t the reality. It’s a tough way to earn a living, with fighters making as little as a few hundred bucks per bout in some parts of the U.S. to take punches from another trained fighter.

There’s only so long that line of work can remain viable. For those unable to put aside savings from their purses, another career to carry them through the remainder of their lives is needed.

“If you’re not fighting, you’re not making money. If you don’t work, you don’t eat,” explained KeAndre Leatherwood. Leatherwood has a unique perspective on both the harsh realities of the sport and its economic structure. He is a super middleweight boxer from Tuscaloosa, Alabama with a respectable pro record of 22-7-1 (13 knockouts), who is managed by Jay Deas, the co-trainer of former WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder. But he also works as a certified tax preparer at Affordable Tax Service in his hometown of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and is part owner of a clothing shop in town called Everyday Fashions.

Leatherwood recognized the need for multiple streams of income due to the uncertain nature of the sport.

“If you have a family or you have kids, or even just take care of yourself, it’s kinda hard for a fighter because it’s not like other professional sports where you have a league minimum. You have fighters fighting from $500 bucks a fight to making millions a fight,” said Leatherwood.

“I’ve had fights on the table, $20-25K, nothing crazy but good money, and the week of the fight [the opponent] pulls out. Now you’ve got a situation where you’ve been training, you’ve been spending money on training expenses, and then the fight can fall through for you at any moment. It’s a hard life.”

Life got even harder last month after the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic caused boxing events, and virtually all other large gatherings, to be shut down worldwide. Boxers up and down the pay scale are affected, with fights as far off as July being postponed. Gyms, where a boxer can stay in shape for a fight, and where they can work with personal training clients to make a few bucks, are among the many non-essential businesses ordered closed.

There is currently no vaccine for the new coronavirus, which has infected over one million people, and scientists still don’t know how the virus reacts to seasonal changes, which means it’s unclear when the sport can resume.

There has been talk about sporting events returning without fans in attendance, but what would that mean for the fighters who earn spots on undercards on the basis of the number of tickets they can sell? A return to business as usual may only be possible in stages.

In an effort to resuscitate the U.S. economy, Congress recently passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package, which, among other things, will put cash directly into the hands of people. The plan calls for a one-time payment of $1,200 per adult with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or under, and $2,400 for a married couple with an income of $150,000 or less, with $500 for each child under 16 claimed as a dependent. The benefits decline for those making above that amount, until it stops at $99,000 for a single adult and $198,000 for a married couple.

“As long as you file your taxes, you’ll be able to benefit from the stimulus package,” said Leatherwood, . “You have a lot of guys that don’t actually file their taxes or handle things like they should and in that case they will have a hard time trying to take advantage of that stimulus package. But as long as you file your taxes like you’re supposed to and you did make under that threshold of $75,000, you will be able to take advantage of that full amount. But if you did make over that amount, you’ll still be able to take advantage of it but you won’t get the full amount.”

The stimulus payments may be sent as early as April 9 for those with direct deposit, according to an internal IRS memo obtained by the Washington Post. Paper checks will take longer to arrive, and will be sent to the person’s last known address.

One of the most important provisions of the bill, which is known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is how it applies to unemployment benefits. The United States set a dubious national record for the highest unemployment claims in history, with 6.6 million filing for unemployment benefits for the week of March 22-28, doubling the previous record, which was set just the week before.

Under normal circumstances, boxers, who are classified as independent contractors, and receive 1099 forms from promoters every January, wouldn’t be eligible for unemployment benefits. But with the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance mechanism, they may now be eligible to file for unemployment benefits, which now include up to $600 per week for up to four months, through July 31, on top of whatever the state provides.

Just how this new measure will be handled by states remains to be seen, as states look towards the Labor Department for further guidelines, a CNBC report says. “My guess is within a week or so that’ll be more clear,” said Arindrajit Dube, an economics professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

A spokesperson for the N.Y. State Department of Labor directed this reporter to its updated unemployment insurance benefits page, which says that self-employed workers and independent contractors in the Empire State are among those eligible for up to 39 weeks of benefits – 13 weeks beyond the usual 26-week limit – if they meet any of a list of prerequisites.

An email to the U.S. Department of Labor seeking comment about the eligibility status of professional boxers was not responded to by the time of this story’s publication.

Leatherwood’s first round KO win over Martez Barnes in 2011

Leatherwood is among those affected by the pandemic shutdown. He was scheduled to have a fight on May 22 in Tuscaloosa, his first since his defeat last December to Christian Mbilli in France, but that fight was canceled. His clothing shop has also been shuttered, though it still sells items through its website. Leatherwood says he’s had difficulty getting inventory from at least one of his vendors because the vendor is also on lockdown in California.

His tax business is operating remotely, with people sending their W-2 and 1099 forms to him electronically. Though, he says, most of that activity from those who would get a refund has already been completed.

The trying times underline much of what Leatherwood advises for other fighters.

“My advice to all fighters is to make sure you’re up to date with your taxes so you can take advantage of the package. As well as try to secure yourself a second stream of income because us as fighters, we don’t know when we’ll be able to fight again,” he said.

Ryan Songalia is a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020. He can be reached at [email protected]