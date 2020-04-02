Work never ends for Andrew Cancio

Andrew Cancio strikes a pose during a media workout. Photo by Tom Hogan-HoganPhotos / Golden Boy Promotions

Andrew Cancio is just like any prizefighter, wondering when boxing will return to normalcy due to the effects of COVID-19.

In the meantime, the junior lightweight contender continues to work in more ways than one.

Not only is Cancio doing the norms of training, which includes roadwork and other forms of fitness to stay in shape, the 31-year-old maintains a full-time job with the Southern California Gas Company.



Cancio (21-5-2, 16 knockouts), who is ranked No. 7 by The Ring, was scheduled to face once-beaten Tyler McCreary in a 10-round bout on April 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada on the undercard of the Naoya Inoue-John Riel Casimero world bantamweight title unification fight. The card was postponed due to COVID-19.

“We weren’t into the peak yet of training camp, so this time off gives me more time to prepare myself,” Cancio told The Ring over the phone Monday afternoon. “We’re still working. I go to my homemade gym after work.”



Cancio, who is originally from Blythe, California and now lives and trains in the coastal city of Ventura, was stopped by Rene Alvarado in his last bout on November 23. The loss snapped a string of four consecutive wins, including two over Puerto Rico’s Alberto Machado.

A few days later, Cancio was released from his promotional contract with Golden Boy, but signed a deal about a month later with Top Rank.



Cancio fought three times in 2019 and hopes he can fight at least twice this year when boxing resumes, whenever that is. He has tried to maintain a positive outlook on the current state of events.

“The gym I train at (Knuckleheadz Gym) is closed, so I work out at my home,” said Cancio, who is trained by Joseph ‘Hoss’ Janik. “I do more roadwork, jump-rope, etc. I stay in somewhat shape. You can watch ‘Narcos’ so many times and whatever is on NetFlix. I do spend time with my two kids so that keeps me going.

“I was told there is a possibility there could be a fight in July or August, but no one knows for sure. I guess that’s when things could go back to normal. I’m hoping so. Gyms are closed and there’s no set fight schedule so we’re just getting ready in the meantime.”

Despite headlining fight cards at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, about a 100-drive from Blythe, Cancio still works a 40-hour shift during the day for the Gas Company. Leading up to a fight, Cancio would take about a week’s worth of vacation time to focus on making weight and going over final details.

With no boxing in the immediate future, Cancio continues to apply his trade.



“People assume I make all this money with boxing, but I didn’t make pay-per-view money. I look at it as extra money that comes in that helps support my family. The thing that I enjoy about working for the Gas Company is that I get a check every Friday.”

“If there’s a fight I’m training for, I work my 40-hour schedule. Since there’s no boxing, I’ve been working extra hours. I put in a lot of overtime last week and that helps out a lot. I stay busy at work. The lines keep me busy, so I have that going for me.”



Cancio, who is managed by Ray Chaparro, believes he is in the mix in a very talented junior lightweight division. He believes he can compete and defeat any of the top fighters at 130 pounds.



The loss to Alvarado was a setback, but he is confident he can bounce back stronger in this new chapter in his boxing career.

“That night against Alvarado didn’t go as planned. I’m very grateful to Top Rank for the opportunity to fight in bigger arenas and on ESPN, which is a great platform. I believe in my ability and I’m more than motivated to win and become a world champion.”