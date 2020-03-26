Shane Mosley Jr. using extended break to rest, spend time with family

Photo by Cris Esqueda-Hoganphotos/ Golden Boy

For middleweight Shane Mosley Jr., the coronavirus pandemic has provided him with an opportunity to step back from boxing temporarily.

Mosley Jr.(15-3, 9 KOs), 29, of Pomona, California, the son of former three-division world champion and 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Shane Mosley Sr., was set to face Abraham Cordero in an eight-round contest on April 25 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif., on the undercard of the Sergey Kovalev-Sullivan Barrera main event.

“I’m going to be spending time with my family first,” Mosley told The Ring. “I will try to workout in my garage as much as possible.

“I’m an athlete; I need to be active, so this sucks,” he added. “But to be honest, I understand why we’re trying to keep people away from each other. We need to try and contain this as much as possible. Yeah, not everyone is going to have it, but in a mass crowd, there is definitely a chance that it could spread even more. This is a dire situation for everybody around the world and many families are struggling financially.”

Mosley has won two fights in a row since dropping a unanimous decision to Brandon Adams in the season finale of “The Contender.” He outpointed Calvin Metcalf last August over 10 rounds in Kansas City.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring,” he continued.

Mosley also went on to say that the break will allow fighters like him to dedicate themselves more to their craft.

“To be honest, and I think a lot of fighters would agree with me on this, it’s good to take a little bit of a rest to be able to re-evaluate life and what’s important.

“When it’s time to fight again, I’ll be able to take it more seriously.”