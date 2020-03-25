Amir Khan offers building in England to assist COVID-19 patients

Former unified junior welterweight titleholder Amir Khan is donating a building he owns in his hometown of Bolton to the National Health Service to assist COVID-19 patients.

There have been 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the borough, with three deaths.

The venue was set to become a wedding hall and a retail outlet in August, but Khan has cast those plans aside to help his fellow country people.

“I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time,” Khan said on Twitter. “I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus.”

Khan (33-5, 20 KOs), 32, who became Britain’s youngest boxing Olympic medalist when he captured silver in the 2004 Games, has not fought since last July when he stopped former featherweight titleholder Billy Dib inside four rounds. Prior to that fight, he suffered a sixth-round knockout at the hands of Terence Crawford, who he was challenging for his welterweight strap.

Khan, a former junior welterweight beltholder, has twice vied for The Ring world titles at 140 and 160 pounds, though unsuccessfully. He was knocked out in both attempts — a fourth-round stoppage to Danny Garcia in July 2012, and a sixth round knockout loss to pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez in their May 2016 affair.