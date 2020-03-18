Franchon Crews-Dezurn reinstated as WBO super middleweight titleholder

Franchon Crews-Dezurn

Franchon Crews-Dezurn is once again a world titleholder.

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has reinstated as the super middleweight title, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday afternoon.

Crews-Dezurn faced Alejandra Jimenez of Mexico on January 11 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, losing a close split-decision over 10 rounds. She would also lose the WBC title to Jimenez.



Two weeks later, it was announced Jimenez tested positive for a banned substance stanozolol, which the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) collected specimens for on January 10, the night before the fight.



The Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation overturned the outcome to a No Decision (ND) on February 10. The commission also suspended Jimenez three months, retroactive to January 11. The WBC also honored the suspension and stripped her of the title.

The WBO asked Jimenez, through promoter Pepe Gomez, on January 29 to provide any proof as to why the sanctioning body ’should not declare the WBO super middleweight title vacant.’ A 10-day deadline was given, which expired on February 7, with no response from Gomez or Jimenez.

The WBO did receive an email from Jimenez on March 2, where she asserted that VADA performed a urine and blood test on December 15, which turned out to be negative. Jimenez argued she was surprised of the positive test, pointing out she never consumed any illegal substances, but the WBO discarded Jimenez’s claims “as they are unsupported by reliable, certified, and relevant evidence as originally requested by this committee.”

“Ms. Jimenez was granted due process through an official ‘Show Cause’ notice letter whereby she was advised by her official promoter, of the underlying facts, possible violations, and applicable procedure to challenge why the WBO World Championship Committee should not vacate the WBO Female Super Middleweight Title in light of her actions,” the WBO stated in a release Tuesday.

“Ms. Jimenez failed to comply with this committee’s orders as per the ’Show Cause’ notices. In light of these events, WBO Female Super Middleweight Participant Ms. Franchon Crews-Dezurn, petitioner in the case, requested that as result of the local boxing commission nullifying the official bout result to a ‘No Decision’ (ND), Ms. Crews-Dezurn shall be reinstated as WBO Female Super Middleweight Champion accordingly.”

In accordance with their bylaws, the WBO will allow Jimenez (12-0-1 1 ND, 9 knockouts) of Mexico City 14 days from Tuesday to appeal the ruling. Jimenez once held the WBC Female heavyweight title.



Crews-Dezurn (6-1 1 ND, 2 KOs) resides in Baltimore, Maryland.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing