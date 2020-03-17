Sergey Kovalev-Sullivan Barrera card postponed due to COVID-19

Photo by Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy

Yet another stacked card has been cast aside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Golden Boy Promotions on Tuesday postponed their April 25 DAZN card that was set to include former three-time light heavyweight world titlist Sergey Kovalev squaring off against ex-title challenger Sullivan Barrera in a scheduled 12-round affair (DAZN) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

However, the Riverside County government banned large public gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak, which includes the Kovalev-Barrera card.

Kovalev was due to box for the first time since Canelo Alvarez knocked him out in the 11th round to claim his light heavyweight belt on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas.

“Whether it’s in Riverside County or Los Angeles County, it is clear that we must take every precaution to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19,” Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya said in a statement. “We lament the hardship this has caused for our fighters, partners, employees and state officials, and we look forward to providing better news in the coming weeks.

“The health of our guests and Golden Boy’s athletes is our top priority,” said Paul Ryan, the general manager of Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. “This week we’ve seen professional sports leagues err on the side of caution, from the NBA and college basketball to the PGA and Major League Baseball, and we’re doing the same. It’s the right thing to do, and we look forward to having another stellar Golden Boy card here in the future.”

Major promoters such as Golden Boy, Matchroom Boxing, Queensberry Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Top Rank have all postponed their events through at least early May in what has been a tumultuous couple weeks for the sports industry and the world as a whole.