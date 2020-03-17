The Ring Archives: Julio Cesar Chavez-Meldrick Taylor I remains a bittersweet classic 30 years later

If you were a hardcore boxing during the late 1980s you couldn’t wait for the inevitable 140-pound showdown between Mexican star Julio Cesar Chavez and 1984 Olympic gold medalist Meldrick Taylor, and when the two unbeaten titleholders finally clashed at The Hilton Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on March 17, 1990, the frenzied fans in attendance and those watching the live HBO broadcast were treated to an unforgettable instant classic.

Chavez’s loyal supporters were taken on a emotional roller coaster ride as their hero was clearly outworked and seemingly behind on the scorecards going into the dramatic and controversial 12th round of the hard-fought unification bout. Clipping the courageous but exhausted American uber-talent mere seconds before the final bell almost caused heart attacks among the most faithful Chavez fans. Taylor’s fans were crushed when referee Richard Steele waved the bout off after taking a stern look into the the Philly Kid’s swollen, bewildered eyes. Taylor would never be the same and his fans would never forgive Steele. (Ring covers and Chavez-Taylor photos are all from the Ring Magazine-Getty Images collection.)

