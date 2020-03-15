March 28 Luis Nery-Aaron Alameda headlined card is cancelled

Luis Nery. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / TGB Promotions

The Showtime-televised card slated for March 28 featuring former bantamweight titlist Luis Nery and Aaron Alameda is off.

The Athletic was first to report the story.

The news comes in the wake of the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s vote on Saturday to suspend all combat events in the state until March 25 to address the coronavirus outbreak that has shut down much of the sports world.

With just three days to the good if the suspension were to be lifted coupled by a high probability of an extension of the hiatus, the cancellation seemed inevitable. MGM and Wynn then announced Sunday evening that they were closing their Las Vegas properties amid the pandemic.

An official with the PBC informed the Ring Sunday evening that a statement regarding the cancellation of the Nery-Alameda card would come “soon.”

The unbeaten Nery (30-0, 24 knockouts), 25 of Mexico, last fought in July when he scored a ninth-round knockout of former titlist Juan Carlos Payano, while Alameda (25-0, 13 KOs), who is also an unbeaten fighter from Mexico, is fresh off a third-round knockout of Nicaraguan journeyman Jordan Escobar last April.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending that all public gatherings over 50 people be halted for at least the next eight weeks, that could mean no boxing for the next couple months. This, in turn, could mean the postponement of the bantamweight unification bout between Naoya Inoue and John Ariel Casimero, which was initially slated for April 25 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, and the super middleweight title match between superstar Canelo Alvarez and titlist Billy Joe Saunders.