Adrian Curiel and Hugo Guarneros to clash Friday night on Telemundo

Two flyweights who cannot afford a loss will headline the final card of the “Boxeo Telemundo” winter season.

Adrian Curiel and Hugo Guarneros will square off Friday night at the Domo del Sindicato Nacional de los Trabajadores IMSS, in Mexico City. The 10-round bout will air on Telemundo (11:35 p.m. ET/ PT).

Curiel and Guarneros, both of whom reside in Mexico City, are coming off of losses in their most recent fights. Friday’s winner could likely return to contention.

“It is a very even fight between two fighters who are hungry to fight for the first time for a world title and they have similar records,” promoter Tuto Zabala told The Ring Wednesday morning. “Because of their styles, it is going to be an action fight.”

Curiel (15-3, 3 knockouts) faced 2016 Mexican Olympian and prospect Joselito Velazquez in his most recnt bout on November 30, losing a hard-fought decision in a very close fight.

The loss to Velazquez snapped a string of three consecutive victories.

Guarneros (16-3-2, 8 KOs) last fought on September 14, losing a unanimous decision to unbeaten Sunny Edwards. In his previous fight on May 24, Guarneros pulled off an upset win over fringe contender Luis Gerardo Castillo.

In the co-feature, fringe lightweight contender Juan Antonio Rodriguez (31-8, 27 KOs), of Puebla, Mexico, will face Jose Andres Andrade (9-6-1) in an eight-round bout.

Rodriguez stopped former title challenger Mercito Gesta on March 21. Eight weeks later, he lost a nine-round technical decision to Romero Duno in a back-and-forth fight.

Lightweight Denilson Jair Valtierra (9-0, 5 KOs), of Leon, Mexico, will square off against Mexico City’s Jose Hernandez (7-3-3, 3 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

