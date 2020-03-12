Montreal boxing events canceled due to COVID-19

MONTREAL, MARCH 11 , 2020: The Régie des Alcools, des Courses et des Jeux cancels the boxing galas that were to take place tomorrow, March 12th as well as those of March 14th and 21st 2020 following the recommendation of the Regional Directorate of Public Health of Montreal (CIUSSS du Center-Sud-de-l’Ile-de-Montréal) regarding the epidemiological risk of introduction and transmission of COVID-19.

Eye of the Tiger Management asked, however, whether it was possible to have the fights while being closed to the public, something which was refused given the risk associated with close physical contact between participants.

Eye of the Tiger Management will reimburse ticket buyers for its two events on March 12 and 14. For purchases made on the web via Ticketmaster, a refund will be made automatically. For purchases made at the Cabaret’s box office, please come in person during the box office’s operating hours (Tuesday to Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.).

The weigh-in on March 13th and the meet and greets to be held with David Lemieux and Arslanbek Makhmudov as part of the 144H boxing week are also canceled.