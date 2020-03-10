Featherweight contender Mark Magsayo signs with MP Promotions

Mark Magsayo poses with Manny Pacquiao and MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons. Photo by Wendell Alinea/OSMP

Featherweight contender Mark Magsayo has signed a promotional deal with MP Promotions, the company announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Magsayo (20-0, 14 knockouts) of Tagbilaran City, Bohol, Philippines had been in promotional limbo for the previous two years, but now joins other young Filipinos like Reymart Gaballo, Marlon Tapales and Jhack Tepora with the Manny Pacquiao-led company.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity that [MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons] and idol [Manny Pacquiao] gave me,” said Magsayo, who is now managed by Peter Sevastopoulos.

“It is great what they do for the Filipino boxers. I am very happy I am on the right path now. I will do my best and not waste this opportunity.”

Magsayo turned pro in 2013 with ALA Promotions before announcing a split in 2018. He sat out all of 2018, and then signed with Cameron Dunkin, fighting twice in 2019, including a fourth round KO of Erick Deztroyer in Singapore, and a unanimous decision over former WBO bantamweight titleholder Pungluang Sor Singyu.

Gibbons says Magsayo, who is rated no. 5 by the WBC and no. 11 by the WBA, will be back in the ring this May on a card in the U.S.

MP Promotions, which also handles IBF strawweight titleholder Pedro Taduran and co-promotes IBF junior bantamweight titleholder Jerwin Ancajas, has had a working relationship with Premier Boxing Champions since Pacquiao signed with them in 2018, with many of the Filipino talent appearing on their cards in the U.S.