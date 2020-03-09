Brian Ceballo headlines 10th ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ event at The Avalon

Brian Ceballo racks up another win in NYC. Photo by Ed Mulholland/ Matchroom Boxing USA

Welterweight prospect Brian Ceballo will face veteran Brian Jones on March 29, it was announced Monday.

The eight-round bout will take place at The Avalon in Hollywood, California and will headline a seven-bout ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ card. UFC Fight Pass, which has a deal with Roy Jones Jr. Promotions, will stream the card (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

“This is our 10th ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ event at The Avalon,” said promoter Tom Loeffler in a press release. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. and his team along with UFC Fight Pass to broadcast this action-packed event on their outstanding digital platform.”

Ceballo (11-0, 6 knockouts), who was born in Puerto Rico and now resides in Brooklyn, New York, was an amateur standout who signed a promotional deal with Loeffler before turning pro in March 2018.

The 26-year-old is already scoring victories over unbeaten fighters. In October, Ceballo stopped Ramal Amanov of Azerbaijan in Round 3. In June, he dominated Kazakhstan’s Bakhtiyar Eyubov en route to an eight-round unanimous decision.

“Brian Ceballo is one of boxing’s top young stars fighting Brian Jones, a tough and durable opponent,” said Loeffler. “In addition, the undercard is packed with many of Southern California’s top young prospects. We are expecting another sold-out event at The Avalon.”

Jones (15-11, 9 KOs), who resides in Los Angeles, lost by unanimous decision to unbeaten Anthony Laureano in September. However, Jones did pull off an upset in his previous fight, stopping previously-unbeaten Julian Sosa in five rounds on August 3.

The 32-year-old has lost six of his last eight bouts.

In the co-feature, featherweight Adrian Montoya will square off against Anthony Reyes in a six-round bout.

Montoya, (12-0, 10 KOs), who is originally from Puerto Penasco, Mexico and now splits his time between Los Angeles and Oxnard, California, knocked out Juan Gomez Torres in February. In his previous bout, the 22-year-old defeated Humberto Rubalcava by unanimous decision.

Reyes (12-1-1, 7 KOs) resides in San Diego but has fought all of his bouts across the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana. The 25-year-old has yet to defeat a fighter with a winning record.

In junior lightweight action, Adrian Corona (7-0, 1 KO) of Rialto, California will face Sacramento’s Sergio Vega (2-0-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Middleweight Arman Darchinyan (1-0, 1 KO), nephew of former world titleholder Vic Darchinyan, will square off against Lucious Johnson (4-6-1, 3 KOs) of Compton, California in a four-round bout.

Junior bantamweight prospect George Navarro (7-0-1, 3 KOs) of Los Angeles will face 19-year-old Fernando Diaz (5-1-1, 1 KO) of Bloomington, California in a six-round bout.

