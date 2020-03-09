Tourist Information, Episode 7: Tom Junod

Welcome to the seventh episode of Tourist Information: Insiders looking out and outsiders looking in from the world of boxing, a podcast hosted by noted writer Brin-Jonathan Butler. (You can listen to the sixth episode with Canadian senator Patrick Brazeau here.)

Brin’s seventh guest is award-winning journalist Tom Junod.

Says Butler:

As a little boy, the first publication that two-time National Magazine Award winner Tom Junod dreamed of writing for was Ring Magazine. Junod has been one of my favorite longform journalists for many years with a murders row of incredible profiles and articles covering everything from 9-11’s iconic “Fallen Man” profile to portraits of Mr. Rogers, Roger Ailes, Donald Trump, Mike Tyson, Kevin Spacey, and Muhammad Ali’s funeral for ESPN Magazine among many others. This interview was one of my favorite conversations I’ve ever had with a journalist about their journey and work.