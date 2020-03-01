Mikey Garcia says he’s willing to face Terence Crawford

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

FRISCO, Texas – Mikey Garcia, fresh off a grueling victory over Jessie Vargas on Saturday at The Ford Center At The Star, is ready for his next challenge in the welterweight division.

But is he ready for Terence Crawford?

“I’m ready to fight anybody,” Garcia said. “If Terence is available, we’d definitely like to get in the ring with him.”

However, Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs), 32, of Omaha, Nebraska, is promoted by Top Rank, and Garcia’s relationship with the promotional company is a rocky one.

Garcia, a former Top Rank fighter, sued the promotional company in 2014 to get out of his agreement because he was unhappy with his purses. The former four-division titleholder then sat out two and a half years before both parties finally reached a settlement.

Garcia said he is willing to put aside their differences to make the fight happen and hopes Top Rank feels the same way.

“I’m just ready to get in the ring,” he added. “When both fighters want to get in the ring and the (promotional companies) and the networks are able to work together — I think anything can happen.”

Crawford, despite winning world titles at lightweight, super lightweight, and welterweight, has been struggling for years to land a significant bout, but Garcia, who floored Vargas en-route to a unanimous decision victory, explained how the fight could be made.

“Sometimes we have to put aside our differences in order for the fans to enjoy the right fight.”

Garcia rebounded to defeat Vargas in his first bout since getting outpointed by Errol Spence Jr. in a one-sided bout last March, which also took place at The Ford Center.