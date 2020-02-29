IBF junior flyweight titleholder Felix Alvarado signs with Golden Boy Promotions

IBF junior flyweight titleholder Felix Alvarado has signed a promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotions.

Alvarado will join his twin brother, junior lightweight contender Rene Alvarado, under the Golden Boy banner.



The 31-year-old won the vacant IBF title in October 2018, stopping Randy Petalcorin in round 7 of an action-packed fight. Alvarado, who lives and trains in Managua, Nicaragua, made the first defense of his title in his last bout on May 19, defeating Reiya Konishi by unanimous decision.

Alvarado has not lost since dropping a unanimous decision to then-WBA flyweight titleholder Juan Carlos Reveco in June 2014, a streak of 17 wins.

“Golden Boy is one of the biggest promoters in boxing,” said Alvarado, who is ranked No. 4 by The Ring. “So, I have no doubt that this is the home where I belong, especially since my career will be guided by the legendary Oscar De La Hoya himself. At the same time, this signing is doubly satisfying because my brother Rene is also promoted by Golden Boy. That’s why I am confident that I made the right decision by signing with them.”

“Our stable just keeps getting better and stronger,” said De La Hoya, who is the chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “This signing demonstrates that not only can we develop world champions like we have done with Canelo Alvarez and Joseph Diaz, Jr., but we can also recruit them in order to take their careers to the next level. We are happy that Felix Alvarado is accompanying his brother Rene by joining the Golden Boy stable. It really is an important feat that we have twin brothers. Expect them to fight on the same card very soon.”

Alvarado could make the next defense of the IBF title on April 25 against former 105-pound titleholder DeeJay Kriel of South Africa.

