Weigh-in results and video: Mikey Garcia-Jessie Vargas and Kal Yafai-Roman Gonzalez

February 28, 2020; Frisco, TX, USA; Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas pose after weighing in for the February 29, 2020 Matchroom Boxing USA fight card at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

FRISCO, Texas – Mikey Garcia is hoping a victory on Saturday will help silence his doubters that believe he is too small for the 147-pound division.

Garcia officially weighed in at 145.8 pounds late Friday morning. Vargas came in right on the nose at 147 pounds.

They will meet in the main event of a 12-round bout that will headline a nine-bout DAZN card that will stream live from Ford Center at The Star, the home of the Dallas Cowboys’ training facility.

Garcia (39-1, 30 knockouts), 32, of Moreno Valley, California, who has won world titles at junior lightweight, lightweight, and junior welterweight, will fight for the first time since suffering a one-sided loss to now-unified titlist Errol Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) in their 12-round affair for Spence’s IBF welterweight title last March at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, where the Cowboys play.

Garcia also weighed in under the welterweight limit for the Spence bout, tipping the scales at 145½ pounds.

Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KOs), 30, of Las Vegas, a former two-division world champion, will return to the ring for the first time in 10 months when he scored a sixth-round knockout of former Mexican world champion Humberto Soto (69-10-2, 37 KOs) last April at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

On the undercards, Kal Yafai (26-0, 15 KOs), of Birmingham, England, 114½ pounds, will defend his WBA World super flyweight title against Roman Gonzalez (48-2, 40 KOs), of Managua, Nicaragua, 114½ pounds.

Julio Cesar Martinez (15-1, 12 KOs, 1 NC), of Mexico City, 111¼ pounds, will make his first defense of the WBC flyweight title against Jay Harris (17-0, 9 KOs), of Swansea, Wales, 111½ pounds.

Former heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker (26-2, 20 KO’s), of South Auckland, New Zealand, 245¼ pounds, will square off against Shawndell Winters (13-2, 12 KOs), of Harvey, Illinois, 208 pounds, in a 10-round affair.

Israil Madrimov (4-0, 4 KOs), of Khiva, Uzbekistan, 153¼ pounds, will take on Charlie Navarro (29-9, 22 KOs), of Maturin, Venezuela, 153¼ pounds, in a 10-round WBA junior middleweight world title eliminator.

Jesse Rodriguez (10-0, 6 KOs), of San Antonio, 111 pounds, faces Marco Sustaita (12-2-1, 10 KOs), of Oceanside, California, 110½ pounds, in a 10-round flyweight contest.

Highly-touted Diego Pacheco (8-0, 7 KOs), of Los Angeles, 167¼ pounds fights Oscar Riojas (21-12-1, 10 KOs), of Monterrey, Mexico, 167¼ pounds, in a six-round bout contested at 168-pounds.

Leo Acevedo (6-0, 4 KOs), of San Bernardino, California, 153 pounds, takes on vs. Dennis Knifechief (12-11-1, 7 KOs), of Shawnee, Oklahoma, 154½ pounds, in a six-round bout at 154-pounds

Alexis Espino (5-0, 4 KOs), of Las Vegas, 165 pounds, faces off against Delvecchio Savage (3-5-1, 3 KOs), of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 163½ pounds, in a six-round super middleweight contest.

Videos by Cynthia Conte