Umar Salamov signs multi-fight promotional deal with Top Rank

Light heavyweight Umar Salamov. Photo credit: Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Light heavyweight contender Umar Salamov has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Top Rank.

It was also announced that Salamov (25-1, 19 knockouts) is likely to return to the ring in June or July.

“Umar is a gentle giant of a young man, an excellent fighter who has only begun to tap his immense potential,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “The light heavyweight division is on fire, and Umar is ready to add his name to the championship mix.”

Salamov last fought on September 19 in his hometown of Grozny, Russia, knocking out Ghana’s Emmanuel Danso in three rounds. He has won his last six bouts, since losing a close unanimous decision to Damien Hooper in July 2017.

The 25-year-old now lives and trains in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, where he is trained Kevin Barry, who has worked with the likes of David Tua, Robbie Peden, and Joseph Parker.

Salamov is ranked in the top five in two of boxing’s sanctioning bodies. He is from the same region of Russia as IBF and WBC light heavyweight titleholder and promotional stablemate Artur Beterbiev.

“I am confident that I now have the right team to take me all the way to a world championship,” said Salamov. “This opportunity is huge, and I plan on making the most of it.”

