Tyson Fury regains Ring heavyweight championship, stops Deontay Wilder in round 7

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

LAS VEGAS — Somewhere, you just knew Emanuel Steward must have been smiling. The famous leaning tactic that was born in the renowned Kronk Gym by the master trainer was well on display Saturday night before a sellout of 15,816 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The event’s near $17 million gate is the largest grossing heavyweight fight in Nevada history.

Javan “Sugar Hill” Steward wanted Tyson Fury to come in heavy—and there was a reason for it. He used his 273 pounds on the smaller Deontay Wilder as a body rest, wearing the WBC titlist down, and eventually wearing him out at 1:39 of the seventh round.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) dropped Wilder in the third and fifth rounds, but it was clear after the sixth that Wilder had nothing left.

“A big shout out to Deontay Wilder,” Fury said. “He came here tonight and he manned up and he really did show the heart of a champion.

“I hit him with a clean right that dropped him and he got back up. He is a warrior. He will be back. He will be champion again.

“But I will say, the king has returned to the top of the throne!”

At the time of the stoppage, judges Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld had it 59-52 giving every round to Fury, while judge Glenn Feldman had it 58-53, giving Wilder the second. The Ring had it 59-52, in agreement with Moretti and Weisfeld.

DOWN GOES WILDER! FURY SCORES A KNOCKDOWN IN ROUND 3! BUY #WilderFury2: https://t.co/auWEj0uOn9 pic.twitter.com/LL2LnXd8xN — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 23, 2020

The setback is the first for Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs).

Both began pecking away with jabs. Fury was more aggressive this time. Fury, though heavier than the last time, looked in far better shape than he’s ever been in his career. Wilder came in at a career-high 231 pounds. But whereas the added weight helped Fury, it slowed down Wilder.

In the first fight, Fury landed 38 power punches. Through seven rounds in the rematch, he landed 58.

Jays Deas, Wilder’s trainer, was opposed to throwing in the towel, but it was co-trainer Mark Breland who threw in the towel.

“I’m the head coach of the team, and 99-percent of the time, the head coach of the team is the guy who’s the lead in the corner,” Deas said. “Ours is a little like an American football team. The head coach doesn’t necessarily call the plays. You have an offensive and defensive coordinator.

“We’re a little bit like that. During the (seventh), Mark said something about throwing the towel in. I told him, ‘Don’t do that.’ I didn’t think he should do that. Then the fight went a little bit longer and I saw the towel go in. I haven’t talked to Mark about it, but we’ll talk about it and figure out what exactly happened.”

Fury did stick out a jab that caught Wilder’s attention in the last minute of the first round.

In the second, the round that Fury predicted he would knock out Wilder, “The Gypsy King” stalked Wilder, but couldn’t come close to making his prediction come to fruition. The round ended with Fury smothering Wilder in a corner after the two missed each other with wild swings.

The pace changed suddenly in round three when Fury landed a right hand near the back of the head, putting Wilder down. Wilder later fell again, though referee Kenny Bayless called that a slip.

With 2:10 left in the fourth, Wilder was on the canvas again—this time, however, tripping when Fury’s right foot caught the back of Wilder’s right foot.

Fury opened the fifth with a big right, which had Wilder reeling backwards. A few seconds later, Fury nailed Wilder with a right uppercut inside. A minute later, Wilder was dropped for the second time with a right hand to the head and a left to the body.

With less than a minute, Wilder was in the most trouble he had ever been in his career. Bayless warned Fury for leaning on Wilder.

Wilder could not do much in the sixth.

Fury pressed Wilder, and “The Bronze Bomber” could do little to resist.

Fury started the seventh with a left hook, and again Wilder was backing up. Wilder had no legs. He was standing on pride and little else.

That’s when the corner threw in the towel, and Bayless stepped in at the 1:39 mark of the seventh to mercifully end it.

“I’m doing good. Things like this happen,” Wilder said. “The best man won tonight, but my corner threw in the towel and I was ready to go out on my shield. I had a lot of things going on heading into this fight. It is what it is, but I make no excuses tonight. I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield. I’m a warrior. He had a great performance and we will be back stronger.”

Fury entered the ring on a throne to the classic Patsy Cline tune of “Crazy,” and left the ring as the heavyweight champion of the world to Don McLean’s classic “American Pie.”