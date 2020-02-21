Blair Cobbs admits he has a lot to improve on

Photo by Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy

LAS VEGAS — Welterweight prospect Blair Cobbs gave an honest assessment of his recent fight.

Cobbs escaped by the skin of his teeth earlier this month with a split decision victory over Samuel Kotey in Anaheim, Calif.

“There’s a lot to improve on,” Cobbs admitted. “In the boxing game, I am very inexperienced, so each fight — I am growing and getting better.”

Cobbs spoke with The Ring prior to the weigh-in for the highly-anticipated rematch between WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., was also introduced to the sport at a late age (19) after his daughter was born with Spina Bifida, a condition where a fetus’ developing backbone does not close all way, leaving the spinal cord exposed.

Cobbs pointed to Wilder as one of his inspirations to keep the dream of becoming a world champion alive.

“Absolutely (he is an inspiration),” Cobbs continued. “Life is all about inspiration — I look forward to seeing what Wilder does in this fight, because you never know (what can happen). If you know anything about my background, it is very inspirational.”

When Cobbs was just 15 years of age, his mother passed away, and his father, Eugene, was on the run from the FBI. At one point, his father even crashed a self-piloted plane in West Virginia filled with over 500 pounds of cocaine worth upwards of $25 million, a wreck that he somehow survived.

As for the big fight Saturday, Cobbs is taking Wilder.

“I think Wilder will knock out Fury, probably around the seventh or eighth round.”