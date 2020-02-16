Elwin Soto scores one-punch, one-round knockout of Javier Rendon

WBO junior flyweight titleholder Elwin Soto scored a devastating one-punch knockout victory over Javier Rendon on Saturday at the Auditorio Del Estado in his hometown of Mexicali, Mexico.

Soto, who is rated No. 5 by The Ring at 108 pounds, improves to 17-1 (12 knockouts).

The WBO title, which the 23-year-old Soto won on June 21, rallying from a deficit to knock out hard-hitting Angel Acosta of Puerto Rico, was not on the line in this 112.5-pound catchweight contest.

Both fighters were on the attack from the opening bell. Rendon was game, but Soto landed the more effective shots.

With about 30 seconds remaining in the round, Soto connected with a vicious left hook to the body, dropping Rendon to the canvas. Rendon attempted to get up but was counted out at 2:41.

Soto is promoted by Zanfer Promotions and is obligated to make a defense of the WBO title against countryman and mandatory challenger Daniel Valladares.

Rendon, who resides in Hermosillo, Mexico, drops to 10-5-3 (4 KOs). He entered the fight having split his previous four bouts.

The Soto-Rendon fight aired live throughout Mexico on Azteca TV.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing