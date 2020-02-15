Caleb Plant outclasses Vincent Feigenbutz, retains super middle belt by 10th round stoppage

Caleb Plant dominated the unknown Vincent Feigenbutz on Saturday, scoring a stoppage victory in front of his hometown fans at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Referee Malik Waleed stopped the fight in the tenth round, saving the brave German from what had been a one-sided beating.

After destroying Mike Lee in his first title defense last July, Feigenbutz was the second journeyman-level opponent in a row for the super middleweight IBF titleholder. Fans have been eager to see him face any of the other division titleholders, and Plant made it clear he feels the same way.

“Everybody knows I want that unification fight with (WBC titleholder) David Benavidez,” Plant (20-0, 12 knockouts) said. “You know who the best 168-pounder is. I’ve been wanting that fight, I’ve been asking for it, and I’m tired of waiting for it.”

The difference in class, speed and experience was evident from the opening bell. Feigenbutz (31-3, 18 KOs) showed plenty of toughness and determination, but little else. This was his first fight outside of Europe and his first opponent at the elite-level. He kept a high guard and Plant took advantage, landing stabbing jabs to the body that set up combinations to the head.

As the rounds progressed it became target practice for the Nashville native. A strong combo at the start of the ninth stunned Feigenbutz and appeared to break his nose. He continued coming forward, but the writing was on the wall. A round later it was over, with Plant scoring his second straight TKO win.

“I want to dedicate this fight to my daughter Alia, who is in heaven,” Plant said. “I want to dedicate this fight to my mother, my grandfather, to the whole city of Nashville.”

This looked like a complete mismatch on paper and proved to be so in the ring. CompuBox numbers tell the story, with Plant credited with landing 202 of 612 punches overall (33%), to just 47 of 265 (18%) for Feigenbutz.

Plant vs Feigenbutz was the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions card that was broadcast live on Fox.

