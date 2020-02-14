Elwin Soto stays busy with non-title fight in Mexico

Elwin Soto is aiming for a unification fight against any of the world titleholders at 108 pounds. In the meantime, Soto is going to stay busy.

The WBO titleholder will face Javier Alejandro Rendon in a non-title bout Saturday at the Auditorio Del Estado in his hometown of Mexicali, Mexico. The fight will air live throughout Mexico on Azteca TV.

Soto (16-1, 11 knockouts) won the WBO title on June 21, rallying from a deficit to knock out Angel Acosta of Puerto Rico in round 12. The 23-year-old successfully made the first defense of his title in his last bout on Oct. 24, overcoming a knockdown to defeat Edward Heno by a close unanimous decision in an action fight.



Both fights against Acosta and Heno took place in Indio, California.



Soto is currently ranked No. 5 by The Ring. He is promoted by Zanfer Promotions.



Rendon (10-4-3, 4 KOs), who resides in Hermosillo, Mexico, was stopped in round 8 of his last bout at the hands of fringe bantamweight contender Victor Sandoval. The 23-year-old has split his last four bouts.

Since Rendon has fought his last three bouts as a bantamweight. Saturday’s clash will be fought at a catchweight.