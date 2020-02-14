Mark Magsayo training with Freddie Roach, world title shot beckons

Magsayo (left) and Freddie Roach. Photo courtesy of Team Magsayo

World-rated featherweight Mark Magsayo is training with acclaimed coach Freddie Roach at his famed Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California.

Magsayo (20-0, 14 knockouts) relocated from his home in the Philippines earlier this month and things have progressed quickly.

“I learned a lot of things from coach Freddie, things that I didn’t realize I can do,” Magsayo told The Ring. “I am so enlightened with the new techniques: footwork, angles and being smarter than my opponent. Small details, correcting my bad habits – that matters a lot in the ring.”

The pair worked together briefly in 2015. Roach feels that the Filipino hitter has improved since then and can now contend at the highest level.

“Mark has matured as a boxer,” said Roach. “He still needs work, so we will see how it goes. Mark has potential to be a world champion.”

The 24-year-old ended a 17-month hiatus with two wins last year and put himself on the cusp of a world title shot.

“Yes, I am thankful of my previous manager,” Magsayo said. “I am now trying to choose the best promoter for me. I have been through a lot and I need to be smarter now. I am in no rush, I have to be comfortable with my decision.”

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright