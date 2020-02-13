Oscar Rivas signs co-promotional deal with Top Rank, targets heavyweight elite

Oscar Rivas. Photo by Mark Robinson.

Heavyweight contender Oscar Rivas has signed a multi-fight co-promotional deal with Top Rank, it was announced Thursday.

Rivas already has a deal with Montreal-based Groupe Yvon Michel, who has promoted him since his pro debut in August 2009.

“I am very proud and excited to join forces with Top Rank,” said Rivas, who represented Colombia in the 2008 Olympic Games. “I thank Top Rank for believing in me. I also want to thank my manager, Stephane Lepine, and Yvon Michel for their leadership and guidance from the beginning of my career.”

“Top Rank is in the heavyweight business, and we are pleased to be partnering with Yvon Michel to help Oscar get to the next level,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “He fits right in the heavyweight picture and has the skills and toughness to compete against anyone in the division.”

Rivas (26-1, 18 knockouts) is the latest heavyweight to have signed promotional or co-promotional deals with Top Rank. The others are lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Jarrell Miller; who signed a deal last month, heavyweight contender Kubrat Pulev and former amateur standout Jared Anderson.

The 32-year-old Rivas last fought on July 20, losing a close unanimous decision to Dillian Whyte in London. He dropped the habitually durable Whyte in Round 9.

He now hopes to get a rematch against Whyte or face off against any of the top heavyweights.

“I am still a bit bitter over the circumstances surrounding my last fight in London against Dillian Whyte and I hope that one day we will fight a rematch on an even playing field. As for Dillian, I know he will do all he can to avoid this, but nothing will ever stop me from becoming a world champion. I am ready to take on any challenge.”

Prior to the Whyte bout, Rivas stopped Bryant Jennings in Round 12 on January 18 of last year.

