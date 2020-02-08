Kell Brook ends 14-month hiatus with seventh round KO of Mark DeLuca

Photo by Mark Robinson

Former IBF welterweight beltholder Kell Brook returned Saturday from a 14-month hiatus to knockout Mark DeLuca in seven rounds in front of his hometown fans at the Sheffield Arena, Sheffield.

Brook, 33, who is now campaigning at junior middleweight, dropped DeLuca in the third round and preceded to pick him apart, busting the American up until he knocked out the brave but ultimately out-gunned former Marine with a well placed thudding jab at the 1:15 mark.

“I felt very fit, a year an a half out, a few rounds were a little bit rusty,” Brook told Sky Sports afterwards. “But once I got into it, the ‘Bazooka’ was very tough and durable sitting on the ropes, trying to line me up for shots, very smart fighter so I had to chip away at him but it was clinical, it may have been a sensational performance.

“I live like a professional, this is my last chance in my career. Eddie Hearn is going to line them up and 2020 is going to be the year I become world champion again.”

There was a clear gulf in class when Brook (39-2, 27 knockouts) stepped on the action. The loss sees DeLuca dip to (24-2, 13 KOs).

In chief support, Kid Galahad impressively beat up on Claudio Marrero through eight rounds forcing the Dominican Republic fighters corner to retire him after eight rounds.

The 29-year-old had things in hand and again becomes the IBF featherweight mandatory challenger. The impressive Galahad moves to (27-1, 16 KOs), while Marrero drops to (24-4, 17 KOs).

Terri Harper (10-0, 5 KOs) out-boxed Eva Wahlstrom (23-2-2, 3 KOs) to win the WBC junior lightweight title, dropping the Finnish opponent in the seventh round en route to a wide unanimous decision 99-90 (twice), 98-91.

In junior lightweight action Martin Joseph Ward (24-1-2, 11 KOs) stayed on course to get a world title fight outpointed Jesus Amparan (16-2, 14 KOs) by the single score of referee Howard John Foster 100-88.

