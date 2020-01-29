Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller signs co-promotional deal with Top Rank

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has signed a co-promotional deal with Top Rank, which described their partnership as “long-term” in a release issued on Wednesday,

The 31-year-old heavyweight from Brooklyn, N.Y., had been set for a potential breakout year in 2019, but wound up sitting out the entire year after a fight against unified heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua last June at Madison Square Garden was canceled after a series of pre-fight tests conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association came back positive for the banned substances human growth hormone, GW1516 and EPO.

Miller was denied a license by the New York State Athletic Commission, and wound up losing out on what was reportedly a multimillion dollar payday.

Still, the Las Vegas-based promotional company is willing to take a chance at rebuilding Miller (23-0-1, 20 knockouts), adding their name alongside his long-time promoters Greg Cohen Promotions and Salita Promotions.

“Jarrell Miller is serious about coming back, doing things the right way and becoming heavyweight champion of the world,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “He is one of boxing’s most unique and exciting characters, but most importantly, he can fight.”

“Minor setback for a major comeback. I’m coming for everything and everyone. No one is safe. Say hello to the bad guy,” said Miller, leaning in to the notoriety surrounding his name in the boxing world.

“Everyone wants to portray the superhero. We don’t live in a sunshine world. I’ll never be the superhero. In my world, the majority of the time, the villain wins.”

Miller last fought in November of 2018, when he knocked out Bogdan Dinu in four rounds, and had built his resume’ up with stoppage wins over former heavyweight title challengers Gerald Washington, Mariusz Wach and Tomasz Adamek.

At Top Rank, Miller joins a stable that includes heavyweights Tyson Fury and Kubrat Pulev.