Patrick Teixeira to make mandatory defense of WBO junior middle belt against Brian Castano

Patrick Teixeira had to shed blood to beat heavy handed Carlos Adames. Photo by Mikey Williams / Top Rank

A fight between newly-crowned junior middleweight titleholder Patrick Teixeira and mandatory challenger Brian Castano has been finalized, WBO president Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcarcel announced Wednesday.



“Golden Boy Promotions (which promotes Teixiera) and TGB Promotions (which promotes Castano) reached an agreement,” Valcarcel posted on social media. “No purse bid today.”



The WBO originally extended negotiations between the two promotional companies last week, but a verbal agreement was reportedly reached Tuesday.



The announcement comes almost two months after Teixeira dropped previously-unbeaten Carlos Adames in round seven, eventually grinding out a hard-fought unanimous decision victory on Nov. 30. Teixeira won an interim belt, but the WBO elevated him to full titleholder at their convention days later with the promise he would defend against Castano.

The clash also matches two of The Ring’s top-10 fighters at 154 pounds. Castano is ranked No. 6, while Teixeira is at No. 10.



Teixeira (31-1, 22 knockouts), who resides in Sao Paolo, Brazil, has won his last five bouts since suffering his only loss at the hands of Curtis Stevens in May of 2016. He currently trains in Camarillo, California.



Castano (16-0-1, 12 KOs) last fought on Nov. 2, stopping Wale Omotoso after the fifth round. In his previous fight on Mar. 2, Castano, who resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina, fought to a split-decision draw against former unified titleholder Erislandy Lara.



A source told The Ring Wednesday evening the fight could take place in May or June.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing