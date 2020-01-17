Scott Quigg vs. Jono Carroll rescheduled for March 7 in Manchester

Quigg in action against Hidenori Otake. Photo by Scott Heavey/ Getty Images

Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll will meet in a junior lightweight crossroads bout at the Manchester Arena on March 7, it was announced by Matchroom Boxing Friday.

The fight, which was originally scheduled for the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz II card last December in Saudi Arabia, before Quigg withdrew with a left elbow injury, will headline a card which will be broadcast by DAZN in the U.S. and on Sky Sports in the U.K.

Quigg (35-2-2, 26 knockouts), a former WBA junior featherweight titleholder from Bury, Lancashire, England, hasn’t fought since October of 2018, when he stopped journeyman Mario Briones in two rounds. Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KOs) of Dublin, Ireland has been busier, outpointing Eleazar Valenzuela over ten rounds in Mexico last August.

“I’m looking forward to making my return after having 16 months out the ring due to the injury I suffered early last year,” said the Freddie Roach-trained Quigg, who had also withdrawn from a fight with Jayson Velez last April with a similar ailment. “Unfortunately the injury reoccurred before the Saudi Arabia show but the arm is fully healed now and I’m already in great shape about to start camp.”

Both fighters lost decisions in their most recent title fights, with Carroll losing to Tevin Farmer last March, and Quigg losing to Oscar Valdez in March of 2018.

“I haven’t necessarily learned anything extra about Scott Quigg since we were first due to fight, but I have learned more about myself – how much I want this life and what I’m willing to give up in order to accomplish my dreams and goals,” said Carroll, who is four years younger than Quigg at 27.

Carroll adds that he just bought his first home in Spain, and had been in the United States helping his former foe Farmer in sparring for his fight against Joseph Diaz on January 30.

“I understand I need to be ready all the time and so does my partner, so I was training the day before Christmas and then I jumped on a plane out to America to help Tevin Farmer prepare for his fight the day after Christmas.