Podcasts: Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski, EP 52: 2019 boxing network/platform consumer value discussion

09
Jan
by Evan Rutkowski

Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski takes a look at the boxing world from the network executive point of view. Rutkowski, a former HBO Sports marketing executive, gives his take on the business side of the sport and an insider’s perspective on what you’re watching (or streaming) on TV.

This week’s episode Evan looks at every boxing network and the costs associated with it, then looks at all the content they provided, and assigns them a grade for 2019 based on total consumer value.

