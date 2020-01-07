Michel Rivera-Fidel Maldonado Jr. set for February 1 in Biloxi

Michel Rivera

Unbeaten lightweight Michel Rivera will face former contender Fidel Maldonado Jr. on Feb. 1, Premier Boxing Champions announced Tuesday.

The 10-round bout will take place at Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. The fight will precede the 12-round main event between welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas and Mike Dallas Jr.

Both fights will air live on FS1 and FOX Deportes (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

Rivera (17-0, 11 knockouts), who resides in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, last fought on Sept. 21 in Bakersfield, California, stopping Jose Luis Gallegos after the fifth round. He made his U.S. debut on June 21, dropping Rene Tellez Giron en route to a unanimous decision victory.

The 21-year-old Rivera has stopped four of his last five opponents. He will be taking a significant step up in opposition with Maldonado, who has faced several top contenders and world title challengers.

In his most recent fight, on Aug. 17, Maldonado (27-4-1, 20 KOs) scored a first-round knockout over Juan Santiago in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 28-year-old has won his last three bouts since losing by knockout to Ismael Barroso in October 2017.

Since his pro debut in December 2009, the majority of Maldonado’s fights have taken place under the Golden Boy Promotions banner.

Also on the ‘PBC Fight Night’ telecast, junior welterweight Omar Juarez (6-0, 4 KOs) of Brownsville, Texas will take on Mexicali, Mexico’s Angel Hernandez (10-1, 10 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Unbeaten junior middleweight Raymond Guajardo (5-0, 4 KOs) of San Antonio will square off against Clay Collard (5-2-3, 1 KO) in a six round junior middleweight bout. Collard, who resides in Cache Valley, Utah, last fought on Friday, defeating previously unbeaten Quashawn Toler by unanimous decision.

In preliminary action, which will also air on FS1 (6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT), Jesus Ramos (11-0, 10 KOs), an 18-year-old prospect from Casa Grande, Arizona, will face Puerto Rico’s Bernard Figueroa (10-3, 4 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing