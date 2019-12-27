Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury 2 set for February 22 at MGM Grand, vacant Ring Magazine title at stake

WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder (left) vs. lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Photo by Esther Lin/ Showtime

Former heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury has officially announced that his rematch with WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on February 22.

Fury, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at heavyweight, was deemed very unlucky to be awarded a draw against the American knockout artist in December 2018. The enigmatic Englishman was dropped twice but controlled the majority of the contest with superior boxing skills.

“It’s on! Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, watch me knock out Deontay Wilder AKA The Big Dosser,” said Fury via his official Instagram account.

Wilder, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring, responded: “After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions. I will finish what I started, and this time @Tyson_Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly. I’ve proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February. #WilderFury2.”

Fury, who is recognized by many as the lineal heavyweight champion, and Wilder will also contest the vacant Ring Magazine title.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at axs.com

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing