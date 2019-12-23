Tuesday, December 24, 2019  |
Canelo Alvarez named Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year 2019, All category winners revealed

23
Dec
by The Ring

The Ring magazine year-end awards have been running since 1928 and remain the most prestigious in world boxing.

Here are the winners for 2019:

Fighter of the Year

Canelo Alvarez

Fight of the Year

Naoya Inoue UD 12 Nonito Donaire

A bloodied Naoya Inoue (left) tags the brave Nonito Donaire. Photo by Naoki Fukuda

 

Knockout of the Year

Deontay Wilder KO 7 Luis Ortiz

Trainer of the Year

Eddy Reynoso

Upset of the Year

Andy Ruiz TKO 7 Anthony Joshua

 

Comeback of the Year

Jamel Herring

Event of the Year

Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua 2

Round of the Year

Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz 1 (Round 3)

Prospect of the Year

Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Most Inspirational

Jose Ramirez (KO Cancer event)

 

Massive congratulations to all category winners and nominees.

 

 

