Canelo Alvarez named Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year 2019, All category winners revealed
23
Dec
The Ring magazine year-end awards have been running since 1928 and remain the most prestigious in world boxing.
Here are the winners for 2019:
Fighter of the Year
Canelo Alvarez
Fight of the Year
Naoya Inoue UD 12 Nonito Donaire
Knockout of the Year
Deontay Wilder KO 7 Luis Ortiz
Trainer of the Year
Eddy Reynoso
Upset of the Year
Andy Ruiz TKO 7 Anthony Joshua
Comeback of the Year
Jamel Herring
Event of the Year
Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua 2
Round of the Year
Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz 1 (Round 3)
Prospect of the Year
Vergil Ortiz Jr.
Most Inspirational
Jose Ramirez (KO Cancer event)
Massive congratulations to all category winners and nominees.
