Vladimir Shishkin vs. Ulises Sierra headlines ShoBox card on Jan. 17

Vladimir Shishkin and Ulises Sierra will square off in a clash of unbeaten super middleweights, it was announced Thursday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will take place at the WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa and will headline a three-fight ‘ShoBox’ telecast on Jan. 17 (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

The telecast will also coincide with the 250th edition of the popular boxing series that showcases prospects and unbeaten fighters.

Shishkin (9-0, 6 knockouts), who is originally from Russia and now resides in Detroit, Michigan, stopped DeAndre Ware in his last bout on Aug. 23 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The fight was also Shishkin’s United States debut.

The 28-year-old former amateur standout has stopped his last four opponents, including a victory over former world light heavyweight title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi on Oct. 13 of last year.

Shishkin believes he can become a fan favorite for his aggressive style with power in both hands.

“Training with ‘Sugar’ Hill at (the) Kronk Gym is going very well, and I can guarantee that I will be ready and I will put my newly-learned skills to use,” said Shishkin, who is promoted by Dmitriy Salita. “I hope for another emphatic victory that impresses the American boxing fans. I’m looking forward to putting on a great fight and letting the champions at 168 (pounds) know that (2020) is my year.”

Sierra (15-0-2, 9 KOs), who resides in San Diego, last fought on Fidel Hernandez on Apr. 27 in Phoenix, winning a hard-fought unanimous decision.

The 30-year-old is best known for his 28-second annihilation of Jose Hernandez in July of 2016, which aired on a ‘Solo Boxeo’ telecast on Telefutura. Sierra, who is the son of former San Diego Padres pitcher Ulises ‘Candy’ Sierra, is ready for any challenge Shishkin brings to the fight.

“I’m happy for the opportunity to face a good opponent and I’ll use him as a steppingstone to get to where I want to get,” said Sierra. “I still have a month of preparation to get into the best shape of my life. I know Shishkin is undefeated and has a Russian amateur pedigree. It’ll be the hardest fight of my career, but I will do anything and everything to come out victorious.”

In the co-feature, unbeaten junior welterweight Shohjahon Ergashev will square off against Mexico’s Adrian Estrella in a 10-round bout.

Ergashev (17-0, 15 KOs), who also lives and trains in Detroit after migrating from Uzbekistan, also fought on the Aug. 23 ‘ShoBox’ telecast, dropping Mexico’s Abdiel Ramirez twice before the fight was stopped in round four.

The 28-year-old is ranked No. 6 by both the IBF and WBA and is also promoted by Salita.

Estrella (29-4, 24 KOs), who resides in Monterrey, Mexico, last fought on June 21, losing by majority decision to Tony Luis. He has lost three of his last four bouts.

In the opening bout, Detroit’s Ja’Rico O’Quinn (13-0-1, 8 KOs) will face Oscar Vasquez (15-2-1, 3 KOs) of Sun Valley, Nevada in an eight-round junior bantamweight bout.

