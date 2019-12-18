Jeff Horn drops Michael Zerafa twice in rematch, wins 10-round decision

Former WBO welterweight titleholder Jeff Horn breathed new life into his career by winning a 10-round majority decision over Michael Zerafa at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre in Brisbane, Australia on Wednesday. The middleweight bout was scored 98-90, 97-92 for Horn, while the third judge had it a draw at 94-94.

In August, Zerafa scored an upset ninth-round stoppage over Horn, who immediately exercised his rematch clause. Revenge was therefore sweet for the older fighter, who would have been short on options if he’d lost for a second time.

Horn was more aggressive in this fight, forcing Zerafa to box off the back foot. Both men had sustained eye cuts by the midway point, and things had gone quiet when Zerafa suddenly staggered his man with a right hand in the ninth. Horn was hurt but incredibly managed to score a knockdown with a big right of his own. The younger man got to his feet but was floored again before the session ended. In the end, he did very well to make it to the scorecards.

The 31-year-old Horn (20-2-1, 13 knockouts) is best known for a controversial points win over the legendary Manny Pacquiao in July 2017.

Zerafa drops to 27-4 (16 KOs).

