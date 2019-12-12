Yomar Alamo vs. Kendo Castaneda to kick off ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ in 2020

Yomar Alamo and Kendo Castaneda will square off in a clash of unbeaten junior welterweights on February 28, All Star Boxing announced on Wednesday.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The fight will be 2020’s first telecast of the popular Spanish-language “Boxeo Telemundo.” (Telemundo, 11:35 p.m. ET/ PT).

The fight between Alamo and Castaneda will be another chapter of the long rivalry between fighters from Puerto Rico and Mexico. It is a pairing with a lot on the line that promoter Tuto Zabala Jr. anticipates will produce an action-packed fight.

“These two fighters know, in order to get a title fight in one of boxing’s best divisions, you must risk it all to get to the top,” said Zabala. “Both have undefeated records. This is the type of fight that makes me feel proud of, as a promoter, a true 50/50 fight. May the best man win.”

Alamo (17-0-1, 12 knockouts), who resides in Caguas, Puerto Rico, had a breakthrough 2019, appearing three times on Boxeo Telemundo telecasts and earning a No. 8 ranking by the WBO in the process. In his most recent bout on October 4, which also took place in Kissimmee, Alamo fought to a draw against former fringe lightweight contender Antonio Moran.

The 24-year-old thought he did enough to win the Moran fight but has moved on, focusing his attention on Castaneda.

“I felt I won the fight against Moran,” said Alamo, who is promoted by All Star Boxing. “Telemundo had me winning; my fans had me winning and I myself felt victorious after the fight. This is why we are moving on to a new challenge in facing undefeated [fighter] like Kendo Castaneda. On February 21, Kendo better be prepared to face his toughest fight as a pro, as I will impose my experience with a great game plan to return back home with a win.”

Castaneda (17-0, 8 KOs) most recently fought on October 25, stopping Stan Martyniouk in the sixth round, in Reno, Nevada. In his previous fight, in his hometown of San Antonio, the 25-year-old defeated Eudy Bernardo by unanimous decision.

After appearing on a handful of regional telecasts and streams, Castaneda will be fighting in his first nationally-televised contest. Castaneda, who turned pro in October of 2012 at the age of 18, is promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000.

