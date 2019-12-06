Weigh-in alert: Andy Ruiz 283.7 Anthony Joshua 237

Photo by Dave Thompson

Did the numbers surprise you?

Unified heavyweight titleholder Andy Ruiz and British superstar Anthony Joshua have weighed in ahead of their money-spinning rematch, which takes place on Saturday in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and it was Ruiz’s official weight that raised some eyebrows.

Joshua, who is rated No. 4 by The Ring at heavyweight, came in at a sleek 237 pounds, the lightest the former Olympic champion has weighed in at since 2014. The 30-year-old power-puncher, as always, looked to be in excellent shape and is clearly built for speed and movement.

Ruiz, who is rated No. 3 by The Ring, came in at a gargantuan 283.7 pounds, which is the heaviest he’s been since his second pro outing in 2009. The reaction among those in attendance was one of shock.

