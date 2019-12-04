Press Release: Ruiz-Joshua 2 undercard press conference quotes

Alexander Povetkin (left) and Michael Hunter. Photo by Mark Robinson.

Eddie Hearn:

“When we signed this deal and had our site visit of some sand where you told us this event would take place at, I thought you were mad. You have pulled it off and on Saturday night the eyes of the sporting world will be fixed on the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

“What better way to kickstart the sport of boxing in this country than with the Heavyweight division. We have fights on this card which could be headlining arena’s in their own right.”

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing:

“It has been a fantastic few months of boxing and it all culminates here on Saturday. This has been months in the making and I was blown away by the arena.

“This is a brilliant Heavyweight-dominated card and a really fantastic night of action in store.”

Alexander Povetkin:

“I am really glad to be here and very excited to be on a card like this fighting Michael Hunter.

“There will only be one thing and that is me and Michael will come and put on an exciting fight, that’s what you can expect!”

Michael Hunter:

“Look where I am at, this is a dream come true. I am the co main event and get to spice up the crowd for the big one.

“I am very excited for this fight and for everything that comes with it, watch me do my thing this weekend!

“I don’t know how much longer I am going to be the underdog but I really enjoy it. He is a gold medalist who has been at the top of the game for years. This is no easy take and I just have to stick to my gameplan. I plan to stick it on him and get the victory.”

Dillian Whyte:

“The last few months have been tough and I have been using the gym as a distraction to keep myself occupied. It doesn’t take a lot for me to be convinced to fight, whoever wants it can get it!

“I hate being the favourite but I am coming to the ring with maximum intention. When the bell goes I will be looking to hurt him as quickly as possible. It’s about getting the win and getting back to doing what I do best which is fighting anyone, any time, any place.”

Mariusz Wach:

“I want to thank everyone for having me here, it’s a pleasure for me to be here.

“I will go to the ring well prepared and leave my heart in there for what I feel will be a great fight against Dillian Whyte!”

Filip Hrgovic:

“It’s good to be here, he had eight weeks to prepare I had 12. I have trained like never before in Miami and Zagreb so I am feeling ready for my biggest fight so far.

“It’s an honour for me to be a part of this great event.”

Nisse Sauerland, Team Sauerland:

“The biggest problem that we have with Filip is finding Heavyweights who will fight him. We respect Eric for taking the fight and we feel like we have one of the best Heavyweights out there.

“We look forward to showcasing him on the world stage and looking to end this world tour with a bang on Saturday night.”

Eric Molina:

“Every time I hear from Eddie I know it’s one of his Heavyweights. It’s always been yes and eight weeks to get ready, wow! I never thought that you would give me this long to get ready!

“This is an iconic event and an iconic sporting moment and it’s amazing to see all these countries come together through boxing. When you start your career 0-1 this is truly a blessing for me to be here.

“I’m that guy in the Heavyweight division that finds a way to stick around and on Saturday night I will do just that.”

Mahammadrasul Majidov:

“I am happy to be here and thank you for hosting me. I have had a good camp, good preparation and I will show you all on Saturday how hard I have worked.”

Tom Little:

“I am very grateful to be here Eddie, the hospitality has been amazing. I have had a great camp and can’t wait get this show on the road.

“Records are for DJ’s and amateur pedigree doesn’t really mean anything. This underdog isn’t going to bark, I plan on doing a bit of biting instead!”

Zuhayr Al Qahtani:

“Every fight is a challenge and I prepare hard for every fight. I am ready to get started, I am ready to fight! I want to put Saudi on the world map of boxing and get the job done.

“There is so much potential to grow the sport here in Saudi Arabia. My aim was to inspire the youth and it has already begun. Saudi is the new place for big events in this sport and I am going to pave the way for a lot of Saudi boxers.”

Hopey Price:

“I want to thank Matchroom for this opportunity of fighting on a stage like this in only my second professional fight. When I got the phone call it was like Christmas come early and I am looking to shine and put on a show in front of the world.

“I am just trying to take it all in now and it doesn’t seem so long ago that Anthony Joshua was sat on the bottom table when Carl Froch fought George Groves. I hope that in a couple of years I will be sat up there in some big fights.”

Diego Pacheco:

“This is a really big event and I feel really blessed to be here. I never imagined at such a young age I would be on the biggest card of the year.”