Tourist Information, Episode 1: Rosie Perez

Welcome to the first episode of Tourist Information: Insiders looking out and outsiders looking in from the world of boxing, a podcast hosted by noted writer Brin-Jonathan Butler.

Rosie Perez, an actress, activist, author, dancer, and choreographer known for her love of boxing, is Brin’s first interview subject.

Her film breakthrough was in 1989 with Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing. She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1993 for her performance in Fearless. She was also nominated for three Emmy Awards for her work as a choreographer on In Living Color. In 2014, Perez published an autobiography: Handbook for an Unpredictable Life: How I Survived Sister Renata and My Crazy Mother, and Still Came Out Smiling.