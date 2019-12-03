Tuesday, December 03, 2019  |
Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua 2: Workout photo gallery

03
Dec
by Ring TV

Unified heavyweight titleholder Andy Ruiz and challenger Anthony Joshua performed light workouts for fans and assembled media ahead of Saturday’s eagerly anticipated rematch, which takes place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

 

Photo by Mark Robinson.

Photo by Mark Robinson.

Photo by Mark Robinson.

Photo by Mark Robinson.

Photo by Dave Thompson.

Photo by Mark Robinson.

Photo by Dave Thompson.

Photo by Mark Robinson

 

 

