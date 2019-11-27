Maurice Hooker returns against Pedro Campa on Jacobs-Chavez card

Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom Boxing USA

Former WBO junior welterweight titleholder Maurice Hooker will face Pedro Campa on Dec. 20, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The fight will precede the main event bout between super middleweights Daniel Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

The fight will mark Hooker’s first fight since losing by knockout to WBC titleholder Jose Ramirez in a world title unification bout on July 27 in Arlington, Texas, not far from his hometown of Dallas. Prior to the loss to Ramirez, Hooker had successfully defended the WBO title against unbeaten junior welterweights Alex Saucedo and Mikkel LesPierre.

There was talk the 30-year-old would move up to the welterweight division after the Ramirez fight. Hooker confirmed to The Ring earlier this month that he would attempt to win a world title belt at 140 pounds before moving up in weight.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring on Dec. 20,” said Hooker, who trains alongside WBO welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford and WBO junior lightweight Jamel Herring. “I know I’m still one of the top guys in my division and I’m ready to do whatever it takes to be a world champion again.”

Campa (31-1-1, 21 KOs) last fought on Oct. 26, stopping overmatched Kenin Betancourt of Venezuela in the second round. The 27-year-old from Hermosillo, Mexico, who is promoted by Zanfer Promotions, is unbeaten in his last five bouts since suffering the only loss of his career at the hands of veteran Carlos Jimenez in October of 2017.

Promoter Dino Duva of Roc Nation believes Hooker can make a statement at the expense of Campa and demonstrate he is still one of the top fighters at 140 pounds.

“Maurice has proved he is one of the best and most exciting boxers in the world,” said Duva. “Now, he enters the next phase of his career, and I’m confident he will be better than ever. To show what kind of warrior he is, he’s not taking a cake-walk opponent. Pedro Campa is a very good fighter from Mexico with a phenomenal record.”

“On Dec. 20, ‘Mighty Mo’ will continue to thrill the fans, and then I look forward to him going on to win another world championship in 2020.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing