Competitors set for USA Boxing 2020 Olympic trials

A pool of 479 male boxers and 117 female boxers has been cut to 64 and 40, respectively, for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Boxing trials, which begin Dec. 9-16 in Lake Charles, La. The preliminary bouts will take place at the Lake Charles Civic Center, with the finals taking place Dec. 15 at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.

The tournament will be double elimination, with the finalists to box for the title. Both finalists will then advance to the next stage of the qualification process, which includes being evaluated at a team training camp in Colorado Springs, Colo., and competing in the Strandja tournament in Bulgaria in late January.

The final 13 boxers to represent Team USA at the Olympic qualifiers tournaments in March and May will be announced in February.

At men’s flyweight, 2018 Elite National champion Michael Angeletti (Spring, Texas) will be joined by the champion from the previous two years, Fernando Martinez (Phoenix, Ariz.), plus Jose Nieves (Avenel, N.J.), Abraham Perez (Albuquerque, N.M.), Ray Ray Robinson (Cincinnati), Roscoe Hill (Spring, Texas), plus Anthony Herrera and Anthony Olascuaga, both of Los Angeles.

Bantamweight will be headlined by Cincinnati’s Duke Ragan, the silver medalist at the 2017 Elite World Championships and 2019 Pan American Games, plus Bruce “Shu-Shu” Carrington (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Rashiem Jefferson (Philadelphia), David Navarro (Los Angeles), Jonathan Mansour (La Mesa, Calif.), Kevin Montano (Concord, Calif.), Japthethlee Llamido (Norwalk, Calif.) and Xavian Ramirez (Reading, Pa.).

Keyshawn Davis (Norfolk, Va.) will look to continue his reign atop the lightweight ranks, following his silver medal finishes at the 2019 Pan American Games and World Championships, but will have to compete with Dalis Kaleiopu (Waianae, Hawaii), Harley Mederos (New York City), Charlie Sheehy (Brisbane, Calif.), Ernesto Mercardo (Pomona, Calif.), Israel Rodriguez (Humble, Texas), Marcell Davidson (Shawnee, Kan.) and Daniel Garcia (Westminster, Colo.).

At welterweight, the competition consists of Freudis Rojas Jr. (Las Vegas), Delante Johnson (Cleveland), Kelvin Davis (Norfolk, Va.), Victor Aranda (El Paso, Texas), Lavars Carter (Cincinnati), Wayne Bourdreaux (Marrero, La.) and Morris Young (Chesaning, Mich.).

Middleweight will include Troy Isley (Alexandria, Va.), Javier Martinez (Milwaukee), Kashad Elliot (Plainfield, N.J.), Joseph Hicks (Grand Rapids, Mich.), Antonio Garcia (Anaheim, Calif.), Alexis Chaparro (New York), Francis Hogan (Weymouth, Mass.) and Alex Chisholm (Hialeah Gardens, Fla.).

For light heavyweight, Rahim Gonzales (Las Vegas), Atif Oberlton (Philadelphia), Francis Oran (Allentown, Pa.), Orville Crooks (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Amir Ghaffari Nikou (Charlotte, N.C.), Nasheed Smith (Washington D.C.), Chavon Davis (Mansfield, Ohio) and Robert Magee (Byrnes Mill, Mo.) will compete.

Heavyweight will include Adrian Tillman (Colorado Springs, Colo.), Brandon Moore (Lakeland, Fla.), Devon Young (Aiken, S.C.), Joshua Edwards (Houston), Darius Fulghum (Rosharon, Texas), Jamar Talley (Camden, N.J.) and Cymone Kearney (Beaumont, Texas).

Richard Torrez Jr. (Tulare, Calif.), the two-time Elite National champion, has been given a medical exemption due to his knockout loss to Bakhodir Jalolov this past September at the World Championships. Instead he’ll compete in a box-off against the super-heavyweight runner-up on Jan. 4, with the chance to advance to the next stage of qualification.

The eight who will compete at 201+ will be Jeremiah Milton (Tulsa, Okla.), Antonio Mireles (Des Moines, Iowa), Dominic Okopie (Houston), Luis Alvarado (Kenosha, Wisc.), Dacarree Scott (Decatur, Ga.), Pryce Taylor (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Kenyon Walker (San Antonio) and Deandre Savage (Las Vegas).

On the women’s side, there will be five weight classes. At flyweight, Virginia Fuchs (Houston), Heaven Garden (El Monte, Calif.), Christina Cruz (New York City), Mariana Gonzalez (Sunnyvale, Calif.), Jazzelle Bobadilla (Ewa Beach, Hawaii), Jasmine Hampton (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Lina Vezzani (Brooklyn, N.Y.) and Stephanie Chavez (Orange, Calif.) will vie for a spot to advance.

Featherweight will feature Yarisel Ramirez (Las Vegas), Isamary Aquino (Universal City, Texas), Lupe Gutierrez, Iyana Verduzco (Los Angeles), Mikiah Kreps (Niagara Falls, N.Y.), Andrea Medina (San Diego), Destiny Jasso (Dallas) and Melanie Costa (Norton, Mass.).

At lightweight, the pool includes Rashida Ellis (Lynn, Mass.), Amelia Moore (Alexandria, Va.), Stacia Suttles (Bronx, N.Y.), Ravven Brown (San Antonio), Kimberly Carlson (Chicago), Whitney Gomez (Bend, Ore.), Jennifer Lopez (Jersey City, N.J.) and Rebecca Maine (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

The welterweight class will consist of Oshae Jones, the only American boxing gold medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games, plus Danyelle Wolf (San Diego), Mary Spencer (Boulder, Colo.), Sharahya Moreu (Albuquerque, N.M.), Briana Che (Madison, Wisc.), Arika Skoog (Boston), Jill Stafford (La Mesa, Calif.) and Liz Flores (Woodland Hills, Calif.).

At middleweight, Naomi Graham (Fayetteville, N.C.), Citlalli Ortiz (Coachella, Calif.), Morelle McCane (Cleveland), Alexis Gomez (South San Francisco, Calif.), Kendra Reeves (Twin Falls, Idaho), Fallon Farrar (Colorado Springs), Melody Popravak (Brooklyn, N.Y.) and Rachael Washington (New York City) will try to fill the shoes left by the two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields.