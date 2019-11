LAS VEGAS—Deontay Wilder scored a seventh-round KO at 2:59 to make his successful 10 title defense of the WBC title Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday night.

Wilder (42-0-1, 41 knockouts) used a devastating right hand to stop Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs).

Ortiz had control through much of the fight until Wilder landed the big punch, set up by a few flicking jabs.

More details to come.