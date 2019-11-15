Dougie’s Friday mailbag (Wilder-Ortiz, Canelo vs. everybody)

Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz will got at it again on Nov. 23 in Las Vegas. Photo by Nabeel Ahmad / PBC

WILDER’S RISK, DAZN’S GLITCH

Hey Dougie!

Just read the Friday mailbag and if what you say is true and “King Kong,” Luis Ortiz, is in GREAT shape and SUPER focused, I would not be surprised if Deontay Wilder comes down with an injury or illness! Shady AL doesn’t want one of his cash cows meeting that much resistance. Especially with the Tyson Fury fight “supposedly” looming. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think Wilder would back out and would fight anybody! Just like I believe Tank Davis would fight Ryan Garcia and Vasiliy Lomachenko but Al Haymon opts for the path of least resistance for his severely INACTIVE stable of PBC fighters. Oh well, if Ortiz is a good bet I’ll wait until the day of the fight to lock it in because after reading comments on his training I’m 50/50 on the fight happening???…..

Side note: do you or anyone of the readers have problems streaming DAZN? The first 6 months mine worked great! Now the last year or so it has constant glitches and is beyond ANNOYING… S__t hurts my eyes and totally ruins the fight. Smart TV, phone, at work on that TV, it doesn’t matter same s__t. Any help you can give a technologically challenged individual such as myself would be greatly appreciated!

Mythical Matchups:

-David Tua (prime under 230 lbs. ’96/’97 version) vs. Tyson (1987 prime version)

-Same Tua vs. Tyson (post-jail, pre-Holyfield)

-James Toney vs Joe Calzaghe (SM primes)

-James Toney vs Andre Ward (SM primes)

Thanks. – Bo

Hey, Bo! Thanks for sharing your thoughts.

Your Mythical Matchups:

-David Tua (prime under 230 lbs. ’96/’97 version) vs. Tyson (1987 prime version) – Tyson by close but unanimous decision in a tremendous, dramatic fight of the year.

-Same Tua vs. Tyson (post-jail, pre-Holyfield) – Tua by close UD or late TKO in a tremendous, dramatic fight of the year.

-James Toney vs Joe Calzaghe (SM primes) – Calzaghe by close, maybe controversial majority or split decision.

-James Toney vs Andre Ward (SM primes) – Toney by close, maybe controversial majority or split decision.

Just read the Friday mailbag and if what you say is true and “King Kong,” Luis Ortiz, is in GREAT shape and SUPER focused, I would not be surprised if Deontay Wilder comes down with an injury or illness! Why would you think that? Wilder may not be the most complete boxer or adept technician, but he’s never lacked fighting spirit. I believe that his heart is as formidable as his vaunted punching power. He’s never lacked self-confidence. Remember, he was willing to travel to Russian to defend his WBC title against Alexander Povetkin when the Russian veteran appeared to be at his apex. It’s not Wilder’s fault that Povetkin’s positive PED test dashed that showdown. Wilder faced Ortiz last year despite the Cuban southpaw’s positive PED test (the second positive result of Ortiz’s pro career). I don’t think the Bronze Bomber is the type of guy to shy away from a legit challenge.

Shady AL doesn’t want one of his cash cows meeting that much resistance. Haymon is definitely a proponent of low-risk-high-reward matchmaking, but don’t forget that he advises Ortiz, so if the Cuban pulls the upset on November 23, he’ll still be in control of the WBC heavyweight title. He can promote an Ortiz-Wilder rubbermatch or a mega-showdown for all the marbles should Andy Ruiz Jr. beat Anthony Joshua again on December 7.

Especially with the Tyson Fury fight “supposedly” looming. Like I noted, if Ruiz repeats vs. AJ, Haymon won’t be thinking about Wilder-Fury II, he’ll be thinking about the winner of Wilder-Ortiz II vs. Ruiz.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think Wilder would back out and would fight anybody! Just like I believe Tank Davis would fight Ryan Garcia and Vasiliy Lomachenko but Al Haymon opts for the path of least resistance for his severely INACTIVE stable of PBC fighters. True, but Haymon is a businessman first and foremost, and if there’s enough money on the table, he’s definitely willing to risk sending his fighters “across the street” to fight on other network/platforms. He won’t send Davis over to DAZN to fight Tevin Farmer or Devin Haney now, but if Garcia continues to advance and grow in popularity, I can see Haymon and Mayweather Promotions eventually making that deal (in part because they believe they’ve got the better talent). Same deal with Jermall Charlo and Canelo. I think Team Charlo and Haymon would be willing to cross the street for Canelo. The stakes are big enough to take the risk and concede the platform.

Oh well, if Ortiz is a good bet I’ll wait until the day of the fight to lock it in because after reading comments on his training I’m 50/50 on the fight happening? I think the fight is happening, and I believe my sources are good (Ortiz is READY). Go ahead and put your money down on the Cuban if you feel he’s gotta shot. This is your final warning of the upset special.

Do you or anyone of the readers have problems streaming DAZN? Sometimes. I have more problems with ESPN+ than I do with DAZN, but I don’t if it’s the streaming platforms/apps that are glitching or if it’s my internet provider (Spectrum), which often provides intermittent service.

The first 6 months mine worked great! Now the last year or so it has constant glitches and is beyond ANNOYING… S__t hurts my eyes and totally ruins the fight. You should communicate this to DAZN, and be sure to let the DAZN rep know what type of internet service you have and what type of devices you use to access the app.

Any help you can give a technologically challenged individual such as myself would be greatly appreciated! I wish I could, Bo, but I turn 50 next May. I’m officially an “old fart,” and I’m every bit as confused as you are with this new technology. Thankfully, I’ve got two girls (ages 15 and 11) to help me out when I’m bewildered.

STAY COMMENTATING ON THE CLUB SHOWS

Hey Dougie,

Love your stuff. Quick question:

Is there any way you can stay commentating on these smaller fight cards?

Don’t get me wrong, I would like to see you commentate on bigger fights, but I like your insight with these smaller-card guys; you have a better gauge on what these prospects can do in the future. I wouldn’t mind hearing you and Michael Montero calling some of these fights.

I don’t want to seem like a hater, but what’s up with the promotion of some of these fights? I know the internet is the future, but a lot of the older generation are stubborn with technology, so they miss some of these dates. I know the PBC has a show on Fox but I think they’re a little biased with their fighters, so I don’t pay too much attention. I wouldn’t mind seeing you and Montero doing a show similar to that ‘cause you guys call it how it is. Maybe you guys can get Steve Kim and Mario Lopez as special guests sometimes.

Well that’s my rant. Hopefully, I didn’t come off too annoying take care, Dougie. – Joey, Pomona

Hey Joey, thanks for sharing your thoughts. I’ll keep commentating on the club show cards for as long as the promoters (Golden Boy, 360 Promotions and Thompson Boxing) want me – and are willing to pay me – to do them. All of the club shows that I work are local – Golden Boy’s Thursday Night Fights are mainly out of Indio, Calif. (Fantasy Springs Casino) and the greater L.A. area,

Tom Loeffler’s Hollywood Fight Nights are all hosted at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood, Calif., and Thompson Boxing’s excellent shows are mostly held in Ontario, Calif. (at the DoubleTree Hotel) – so they’re convenient for me and they help me keep my finger on the pulse of the up-and-comers of the sport. Some of the young guns that have emerged during the 2019 Southern California club series season include junior middleweight prospect Serhii Bohachuk, welterweight showman Blair “The Flair” Cobbs, super middleweight/light heavyweight body snatcher Bektemir “Bek Bully” Melikuziev, and junior welterweight talent Ruben Torres. Mark my words, if you haven’t already head about these guys, you will in 2020.

Don’t get me wrong, I would like to see you commentate on bigger fights, but I like your insight with these smaller-card guys; you have a better gauge on what these prospects can do in the future. Thank you. I enjoy working the call on the prospects and fringe contenders. I covered the early careers of the more seasoned pros (the gatekeepers and fighters just outside of contender status) and I like learning about the promising prospects/up-and-comers before they make a name for themselves among the casual fans.

I wouldn’t mind hearing you and Michael Montero calling some of these fights. It hasn’t happened yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Montero and I worked the broadcast or stream of a significant show sometime in 2020. I’m a fan and advocate of Montero’s work (both broadcast and written) and I’ll continue to push his name to producers and promoters.

I don’t want to seem like a hater, but what’s up with the promotion of some of these fights? I know the internet is the future, but a lot of the older generation are stubborn with technology, so they miss some of these dates. I agree that promoters could do more to promote the streams of some of these club cards, but I also recognize that many media outlets (including RingTV.com) snub these smaller shows. It’s good to hear from fans like you, because it reminds us (editors and boxing writers/reporters) that club-show and prospect-level coverage is something worth doing. So, thank you! I’m going to try to better about that going forward.

I know the PBC has a show on Fox but I think they’re a little biased with their fighters, so I don’t pay too much attention. The PBC (on FOX and Showtime) is no more biased than ESPN or DAZN are with most of their coverage (and I’ll include Golden Boy’s independent productions, such as Thursday Night Fights and the Ring Report, even though the on-air talent calls it like they see it). Boxing is more fractured than it’s ever been and promoters and networks seem to operate in their own separate bubbles.

I wouldn’t mind seeing you and Montero doing a show similar to that ‘cause you guys call it how it is. Maybe you guys can get Steve Kim and Mario Lopez as special guests sometimes. Thank you, Joey. We’ll see what happens in 2020. Kim is doing his thing on ESPN. Lopez continues to be the busiest man in show biz. And Montero is on the rise. Like I stated earlier, I wouldn’t be surprised if me and Michael worked at least one show together next year, and who knows? Given the right circumstances, I could see the four of us being featured on the same pre-fight program or working a weigh-in show together next year. But I believe the Powers-That-Be have to be willing to work together for that to happen (in other words, a PBC star will have to face a DAZN or ESPN player).

CANELO’S MATCHMAKER HAS THE BEST JOB IN BOXING

Being Canelo’s matchmaker (seems like it’s Canelo himself) has to be the most fun job in boxing! The graphic DAZN put out got me thinking that I’d be more afraid of Canelo going back to 160 right away than getting in the ring with boxing’s new boogeyman, Artur Beterbiev.

Fill in the blank: “I want to see @Canelo fight ___________ next.” 🥊 pic.twitter.com/QWk9Gh2DEj — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) November 13, 2019

Is it just me or does it seem like historically going back down in weight seems like an awful idea? Chris Byrd and Roy Jones Jr come quickly to mind, but I’m sure there are others. It seems extremely draining.

On the other side it seems like guys coming up always seem to surprise their opponents with the speed and activity they bring up from the lower weights.

What do you think Dougie?

Anyhow, back to the fun. As interim boxing czar I’d like Canelo to fight GGG at 168 followed by the winner of Charlo-Andrade at the same weight. That’ll give us time to get the winners of Benavidez-Plant and BJS-Smith sorted out and ready to fight Canelo if he goes unscathed in this scenario. By then Beterbiev should be unified 175 champ and Canelo can fight him (with a re-hydration clause of course) for all the marbles.

If Canelo does this he’ll be the greatest fighter of this generation and the WBC will have to find a Stone more precious than a Diamond to award Canelo. Before he rides off into the sunset on his beautiful long maned horse, he’ll defeat Andy Ruiz Jr. and become “El Chivo” (goat). – Jesse

OK, Mr. Interim Boxing Czar. Listen to me, the Emeritus Boxing Czar in Recess, Canelo’s ceiling is light heavyweight. He’s not fighting any world-class fighter above 175 pounds (and Andy would have to cut off BOTH legs AND undergo some serious liposuction to make light heavy). But those other matchups you proposed – vs. GGG, Charlo and Andrade – are very much within the realm of possibility, and, in fact, I expect to see at least one of them take place next year, maybe two.

Being Canelo’s matchmaker (seems like it’s Canelo himself) has to be the most fun job in boxing! The graphic DAZN put out got me thinking that I’d be more afraid of Canelo going back to 160 right away than getting in the ring with boxing’s new boogeyman, Artur Beterbiev. Call me crazy, but I think Team Canelo is more confident of their chances vs. 37/38-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin and a largely unproven (at middleweight) Charlo/Andrade than they are against Beterbiev.

Is it just me or does it seem like historically going back down in weight seems like an awful idea? It’s been done successfully before (Thomas Hearns jumped from 154/160 pounds to 175 and then went back down to 160/168), but it’s risky for most fighters.

Chris Byrd and Roy Jones Jr come quickly to mind, but I’m sure there are others. It seems extremely draining. Yes, it can be (depending on how the fighter put on and took off the weight), but it should be noted that Jones was 34/35 when he dropped back down to 175 pounds from heavyweight (and got clipped by Antonio Tarver and Glen Johnson) and Byrd was 37 (three months from his 38th birthday) when he dropped from heavyweight to 175 to fight Shaun George (who stopped him). Canelo is one of the most experienced fighters in the game, but he’s still 29 years old.

On the other side it seems like guys coming up always seem to surprise their opponents with the speed and activity they bring up from the lower weights. Yep, that was certainly evident when Roberto Duran, Pernell Whitaker, Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford jumped from lightweight to junior welterweight/welterweight, and it happens with lighter and heavier weight classes.

Email Fischer at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter and IG at @dougiefischer, and watch him on Periscope every Sunday from SMC track.