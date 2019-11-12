Podcast: Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski, Ep 48: DAZN’s Canelo-Kovalev broadcast, Disney+ is coming

Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski takes a look at the boxing world from the network executive point of view. Rutkowski, a former HBO Sports marketing executive, gives his take on the business side of the sport and an insider’s perspective on what you’re watching (or streaming) on TV.

This week’s episode includes a critical review of DAZN’s Canelo-Kovalev broadcast and the vast implications and potential of the Disney+ streaming platform that launches today (November 12) in the U.S.

