KSI-Logan Paul undercard results: Ronny Rios stays busy, Diego Pacheco remains unbeaten

Ronny Rios scored a career-best victory with his KO of Diego De La Hoya.

LOS ANGELES – Ronny Rios remained on track for another shot at a 122-pound title with a fourth-round stoppage of Hugo Berrio on the KSI-Logan Paul 2 undercard on Saturday at Staples Center.

The 29-year-old veteran was keeping busy following the best victory of his 10-year pro career, a sixth-round KO of unbeaten junior featherweight contender Diego De La Hoya in July.

Rios (32-3, 15 KOs), from Santa Ana, California, looked strong against Berrio (28-9-1, 18 KOs), a normally durable journeyman from Colombia.

The victory was his third since suffering a stoppage loss against Azat Hovhannisyan last March. Rios dropped unanimous decision to WBC 122-pound beltholder Rey Vargas in August 2017.

Super middleweight prospect Diego Pacheco, from L.A., improved to 7-0 (6 KOs) with a fourth-round stoppage of Georgia journeyman Aaron Casper (5-4, 4 KOs).

And, in an added attraction that was clearly a nod to the different audience that the main event attracted, YouTube star Josh Brueckner, a muscular cruiserweight with some combat sports training and experience under his belt, won his boxing pro debut with a four-round unanimous decision over Tyler Smith (0-1), who was also making his pro debut.

Brueckner, who proposed to his girlfriend in the ring after the bout, won by unanimous scores of 40-36.

