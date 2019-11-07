Naoya Inoue outpoints Nonito Donaire in a classic, wins WBSS bantamweight tournament

(Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Naoya Inoue needed to rally hard to outpoint Nonito Donaire in a brilliant bantamweight classic on Thursday in Saitama, Japan.

Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs), The Ring Magazine bantamweight champion, scored a dramatic 11th-round knockdown (from a left to the body) and finished the hotly contested bout strong to win by scores of 114-113, 116-111 and a 117-109 tally that does not convey the close nature of the fight, or how close to losing for the first time in his pro career “The Monster” came.

Donaire (40-6, 26 KOs), The Ring’s No. 3-rated bantamweight, fought a brilliant fight, working the younger man’s body with hooks, snapping his head back with right hands, and, of course, landing his vaunted left hook, which produced a nasty cut over Inoue’s right eye in Round 2. The 36-year-old Filipino legend often walked the pound-for-pound rated boxer-puncher down, forcing Inoue to rely more on his speed, technique and footwork than his much-ballyhooed punching power.

However, by the late rounds, Donaire’s size and experience began to tell on the younger, quicker boxer, who was badly hurt in Round 9 and had the look of a fast-fading fighter. But Inoue dug very deep and proved his mettle by rallying hard in a tit-for-tat Round 10, which set up the truly special championship rounds of a modern classic. How Inoue survived Round 9 and how Donaire survived Round 11 is anybody’s guess. They are true warriors.

The 26-year-old Japanese star won the World Boxing Super Series tournament to earn the Muhammad Ali trophy and unify the IBF and WBA 118-pound titles.

A full ringside report from Saitama will be posted by Associate Editor Tom Gray.

