Brian Castano is aiming for another title shot

He kicks himself. That’s all Brian Carlos Castano can do. He can’t go back and change time. If he could, he would have pressed Erislandy Lara more than he did during their fight back in March. Instead, the 30-year-old

So, for now, Castano (15-0-1, 11 knockouts) lives with the squandered chance. For now, he’s looking to rebuild, starting with a big challenge this Saturday night when he takes on Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso (28-4, 22 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight headliner on FS1 PBC Fight Night/FOX Deportes (10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT) from the MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Castano enters the Omotoso bout with knowledge gained from the Lara bout.

“I should have pressed the fight from the very start,” Castano said. “I probably wasted some of the early rounds trying to figure out his complicated style. At this level you should start pressing from the get-go.

“I think I’m in the mix of the best super welterweights out there. I’ve already faced the likes of (Sergiy) Derevyanchenko (in the World Boxing Series, which were pro fights) and (Michel) Soro and beat them both. And then I got a draw with Lara in a great fight with a controversial result that I think I won. I don’t think I’m better than anyone, but I’m no less than anyone either. Now, I have a tough challenge in Omotoso and have to prove what I’m worth.”

Omotoso will be a rugged test.

He’s a pressure fighter who’s 5-10½, three inches taller than the 5-foot-7½ Castano. Both, however, have the same 67½” reach. One other factor Castano also considers—this is it for the 34-year-old Omotoso. A loss here could set him back to the club circuit.

“Lucky Boy” enters the fight a desperate, dangerous opponent.

And Castano is fully aware of that.

“He is a tough warrior that comes at you pulling no punches,” Castano said about Omotoso. “He’s used to wars so I’ll be ready for exactly that on Saturday, trying to use all my tools.”